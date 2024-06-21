Submit Release
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria accredited in Turkmenistan

21 June 2024

129

On June 20, 2024, under the instruction of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the Mejlis D. Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Turkmenistan Ruslan Stoyanov.

On behalf of the head of state, the speaker of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to the responsible post, wishing him success in further strengthening the traditionally friendly bilateral relations.

Having thanked for the kind words, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the leadership of the Republic of Bulgaria to the President of Turkmenistan, addressing best wishes to all the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, Ruslan Stoyanov was introduced to the key vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy, based on the principles of peacefulness, positive neutrality and equal partnership, as well as the priorities of our country’s socially oriented domestic policy.

The diplomat was informed in detail about the structure of the Mejlis and the activities it carries out to ensure the legislative and legal basis for large-scale reforms that have covered all spheres of life in the state and society. In this context, the prospects for activating ties between legislative bodies became the subject of an interested exchange of opinions.

During the conversation, the presence of solid potential for successful Turkmen-Bulgarian cooperation in various areas was noted. At the same time, it was noted that there are favorable opportunities for building up productive partnerships in the trade and economic sphere and diversifying business contacts.

The topics of keen discussion also included issues of humanitarian cooperation in the areas of education, science and culture, and the continuation of the practice of holding joint events in this area.

At the end of the meeting, the diplomat emphasized that, in fulfilling the important and responsible mission entrusted to him, he, for his part, will fully contribute to the progressive development of fruitful interstate dialogue and the enrichment of its content.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria accredited in Turkmenistan

