OutIn at World of Coffee Copenhagen
OutIn will be attending the renowned World of Coffee Copenhagen event (June 27-29) to showcase its range of products and unveil its new coffee grinder.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutIn is pleased to confirm its attendance at the renowned World of Coffee Copenhagen event (June 27-29), where, alongside showcasing its innovative portable espresso machines, it will be unveiling its latest prototype, the OutIn Fino Portable Electric Coffee Grinder. OutIn will also be entering its Breast Cancer Research Foundation co-branded Nano into the Best New Product Competition and welcoming special guest coffee champion, Matteo D'Ottavio to its booth.
Considered Europe’s most exciting annual specialty coffee trade show, the 2024 World of Coffee Copenhagen exhibition (June 27-29) will again see some of the world’s leading brands descend on the Bella Center for a three-day celebration of innovation. OutIn, the portable coffee tools brand, will be bringing its entire range of portable coffee makers to showcase to visitors.
Alongside its existing range, OutIn will also be using the event to unveil its latest product, the Fino Portable Electric Coffee Grinder, with visitors to booth DE-002 able to get the world-first view of this revolutionary product before its official launch.
The Best New Product Competition is a staple of the World of Coffee show, and OutIn has entered its stylish co-branded Nano portable espresso machine. Created in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), this pink edition was inspired by the charity's pink ribbon logo and offers the upgraded innovative features, including a more stable temperature control system, and improved pressurised portafilter. A portion of the proceeds from each sale of the BCRF Nano will be donated to the charity.
For OutIn, World of Coffee Copenhagen is much more than a chance to showcase its product range. The company is proud to be sponsoring the World Latte Art Championship, which sees the best baristas in the world come together for an on-demand performance where their coffee art is judged based on visual attributes, creativity, identical patterns in the pairs, contrast in patterns, and overall performance. The winners of the competition will receive an OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine.
Visitors to OutIn’s booth on June 27th and 28th will be able to meet Matteo D'Ottavio, the 2020/2021 UK Brewers Cup Champion and runner-up in the 2023 Brewers Cup competition. Matteo will share his unique insights and coffee knowledge and demonstrate the OutIn range.
Speaking ahead of World of Coffee, Katja, Global Brand Director, said, “We can’t wait to head to Copenhagen for World of Coffee. This is always a highlight of the year, and it’s amazing to see so many of the world’s leading coffee brands come together to showcase innovation. We’re excited to be giving visitors the first look at our new OutIn Fino Portable Electric Coffee Grinder, allowing them to see this revolutionary product before its official launch later this year.”
About Company:
Founded in Denver, Colorado, OutIn Inc. seeks to bring the comfort of home to all your journeys by providing reliable coffee-making solutions on the go. OutIn's portable electronic products have captivated thousands of coffee enthusiasts across the globe with their premium quality and stylish design. As an ESG-oriented company, OutIn actively engages in partnerships that aim to impact environmental and social issues positively. For more details, join OutIn Inc. at OutIn.com.
