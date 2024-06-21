Biologics CDMO Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biologics CDMO Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biologics CDMO market is poised for remarkable growth, with its market size expected to increase from $18.44 billion in 2023 to $21.30 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The market is forecasted to reach $36.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.4%. This expansion is driven by the rising demand for biologic therapies, the emergence of biosimilars and biobetters, investments in biomanufacturing infrastructure, and a shift towards outsourcing complex processes.

Surge in Demand for Cell and Genetic Therapy Fuels Market Growth

The increasing demand for cell and genetic therapy is a major driver of the biologics CDMO market. These therapies offer innovative treatments by addressing diseases at the cellular or genetic level, providing potential solutions for conditions that are challenging to manage with traditional pharmaceuticals. Biologics CDMOs play a crucial role in this sector by providing expertise in handling living cells, viral vectors, and genetic material, ensuring safe and efficient production. According to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), the gene, cell, and RNA therapy pipeline grew by 7% in 2022, with a total of 3,726 therapies in development. This surge underscores the growing reliance on biologics CDMOs for advancing these groundbreaking therapies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the biologics CDMO market include AbbVie Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Novartis AG. These companies focus on developing advanced solutions to enhance biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. For instance, Lonza Group's launch of GS Effex cell lines in November 2023 represents a significant technological advancement, producing therapeutic antibodies with increased potency and addressing immunotherapy challenges.

Major Trends in the Biologics CDMO Market

The forecast period will see significant trends such as the expansion of capabilities to offer end-to-end solutions, the adoption of single-use technologies, and the integration of continuous manufacturing processes. Additionally, the emergence of specialized CDMOs is expected to shape the market landscape. These trends highlight the industry's commitment to improving efficiency and meeting the complex demands of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Segments:

•Cell Type: Mammalian, Non-Mammalian

•Product Type: Biologics, Biosimilars

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

North America was the largest region in the biologics CDMO market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing investments in biomanufacturing infrastructure and a favorable regulatory environment. The report covers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Biologics CDMO Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biologics CDMO Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biologics CDMO market size, biologics CDMO market drivers and trends, biologics CDMO market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The biologics CDMO market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

