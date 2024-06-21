Packaging Adhesives Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $19.86 Billion by 2028

Packaging Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The packaging adhesives market, an essential component in the packaging industry, has experienced robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $15.62 billion in 2023 to $16.53 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the rise of e-commerce, growing emphasis on sustainable adhesives, safety challenges in food and beverage packaging, consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, and regulatory compliance.

The packaging adhesives market is expected to see steady growth in the coming years, reaching $19.86 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is driven by factors such as rising demand in the food industry, focus on sustainability, technological advancements, and increasing demand for flexible packaging.

E-commerce Industry to Propel Market Growth

The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the expansion of the packaging adhesives market. E-commerce relies heavily on efficient and reliable packaging solutions for order fulfillment, where packaging adhesives play a crucial role. The UK, for example, is expected to experience significant growth in e-commerce revenues, driving the demand for packaging adhesives.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the packaging adhesives market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, and Henkel AG & Company KGaA. These companies are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as sustainable flexible packaging adhesives, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The packaging adhesives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt

2) By Resins: Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA), Acrylics, Polyurethane, Other Resins

3) By Application: Flexible Packaging, Folding Box And Cartons, Sealing, Labels And Tapes, Other Applications

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the packaging adhesives market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global packaging adhesives market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/packaging-adhesives-global-market-report

