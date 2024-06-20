Senate Bill 366 Printer's Number 1745
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1745
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
366
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES,
MILLER, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA,
HAYWOOD, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, VOGEL, COSTA, BAKER,
SCHWANK, J. WARD AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 20, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 20, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in reimbursements by Commonwealth and
between school districts, further providing for payments on
account of pupils enrolled in career and technical
curriculums.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2502.8(b) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a clause to read:
Section 2502.8. Payments on Account of Pupils Enrolled in
Career and Technical Curriculums.--* * *
(b) For the 1981-1982 school year through the 1984-1985
school year, each school district so entitled shall be paid, in
addition to any other subsidy to which it is entitled, an amount
on account of resident pupils enrolled in career and technical
curriculums; for the 1985-1986 school year through the 1999-2000
