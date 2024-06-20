Senate Bill 366 Printer's Number 1745

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1745

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

366

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES,

MILLER, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA,

HAYWOOD, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, VOGEL, COSTA, BAKER,

SCHWANK, J. WARD AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 20, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 20, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in reimbursements by Commonwealth and

between school districts, further providing for payments on

account of pupils enrolled in career and technical

curriculums.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2502.8(b) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a clause to read:

Section 2502.8. Payments on Account of Pupils Enrolled in

Career and Technical Curriculums.--* * *

(b) For the 1981-1982 school year through the 1984-1985

school year, each school district so entitled shall be paid, in

addition to any other subsidy to which it is entitled, an amount

on account of resident pupils enrolled in career and technical

curriculums; for the 1985-1986 school year through the 1999-2000

