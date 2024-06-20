Submit Release
Senate Bill 1270 Printer's Number 1741

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1741

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1270

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, JUNE 20, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, JUNE 20, 2024

AN ACT

To provide appropriations from the General Fund for the expenses

of certain agencies of the Executive Department for the

fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the

payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close

of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

PART I

GENERAL PROVISIONS

Section 101. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the General

Appropriation Act of 2024.

Section 102. State appropriations.

The following sums specified in this act, or as much thereof

as may be necessary, are specifically appropriated from the

General Fund to certain agencies of the Executive Department of

the Commonwealth for the payment of salaries, wages or other

compensation and travel expenses of the duly elected or

appointed officers and employees of the Commonwealth, for the

payment of fees for contractual services rendered, for the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

