Senate Bill 1263 Printer's Number 1746
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1746
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1263
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, REGAN, FONTANA AND
BARTOLOTTA, JUNE 20, 2024
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 20, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; in games of
chance, further providing for prize limits, for sales
limited, for distributor licenses, for registration of
manufacturers and for regulations of department; in club
licensees, further providing for club licensee and for
distribution of proceeds; in enforcement, further providing
for revocation of licenses, for local option and for
advertising; in tavern gaming, further providing for
licenses, for application, for approval, for prize limits,
for distribution of net revenue, for tavern games tax, for
invoice, for reports and for enforcement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "games of chance," "passive
selection device" and "tavern games" in section 103 of the act
of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local
Option Small Games of Chance Act, are amended and the section is
amended by adding definitions to read:
