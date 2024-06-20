Submit Release
Senate Bill 1263 Printer's Number 1746

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1746

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1263

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, REGAN, FONTANA AND

BARTOLOTTA, JUNE 20, 2024

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 20, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; in games of

chance, further providing for prize limits, for sales

limited, for distributor licenses, for registration of

manufacturers and for regulations of department; in club

licensees, further providing for club licensee and for

distribution of proceeds; in enforcement, further providing

for revocation of licenses, for local option and for

advertising; in tavern gaming, further providing for

licenses, for application, for approval, for prize limits,

for distribution of net revenue, for tavern games tax, for

invoice, for reports and for enforcement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "games of chance," "passive

selection device" and "tavern games" in section 103 of the act

of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local

Option Small Games of Chance Act, are amended and the section is

amended by adding definitions to read:

