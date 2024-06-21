Securing our future: High-Level Conference on Climate Change to convene OSCE leaders in Malta

VALLETTA, 21 June 2024 – The OSCE Chairpersonship will host the High-Level Conference on Climate Change in Malta today. The conference, which aims to examine the security implications of the climate crisis for the OSCE area, will underscore the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address this pressing global challenge.

"As a threat multiplier, climate change endangers the security of our citizens and undermines the well-being of future generations," said OSCE Chair-in-Office Minister Ian Borg. "Addressing the multi-layered complexities of the climate crisis demands our full commitment, innovation, the broadest international co-operation and a multistakeholder approach. By harnessing the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security, we are uniquely positioned to foster an adequate, more inclusive and collaborative response to the impacts of climate change."

Organized by the OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, the high-level event will build on the fruitful discussions of last year’s inaugural OSCE High-Level Conference on Climate Change convened in Vienna by OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, and will bring together representatives from OSCE participating States to share best practices and methods for effective regional and global climate engagement.

“Climate change is perhaps the most formidable challenge of our times,” OSCE Secretary General Schmid said in her opening remarks. “The OSCE, as the world’s largest security Organization, supports subregional co-operation on climate action with the view to increase trust and confidence across the region. From disaster risk governance in Central Asia and wildfire risk reduction in the South Caucasus, to addressing illegal logging in South Eastern Europe, the OSCE delivers unique work in this area.”

Key topics include enhancing the resilience of essential infrastructure, particularly in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine, assessing climate vulnerabilities across the OSCE region, and developing tailored risk assessment frameworks. These topics are essential for joint efforts to enhance security across the region by building resilience against the impacts of climate change.

Discussions will focus on preparedness and adaptive capacity, sharing best practices, and developing strategies to build resilience against climate impacts and other security threats. Emphasis will be placed on multilateral co-operation, advanced technological solutions, community involvement, and robust policy frameworks to ensure a sustainable and secure future for all.

As part of the event, Malta will also launch the "Climate Diplomacy: Empowerment for a Resilient Future" initiative. This initiative aims to equip young diplomats and technical experts with the skills needed for informed engagement in international fora and for building preparedness against the impacts of climate change, with a special focus on youth empowerment and active engagement in policymaking.

"In our dual role, leading the OSCE and serving as an elected member of the UNSC, Malta prioritizes climate change as a central concern. In this capacity, Malta is committed to driving innovative and inclusive solutions and fostering international co-operation to address this critical challenge,” Chair Borg stressed. “Integrating youth and gender perspectives within the climate dialogue and action can serve as a source of innovative solutions that promote positive change and underpin the quest for comprehensive security for all.”