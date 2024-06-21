VN business forum in Indonesia discusses opportunities

VIETNAM, June 21 -

HÀ NỘI — The Association of Vietnamese Enterprises in Indonesia, along with the Vietnamese Embassy to Indonesia, organised a business forum in Jakarta on Thursday to discuss opportunities for doing business in the country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông said that the embassy is willing to provide support to Vietnamese enterprises to operate and develop in Indonesia, contributing to promote the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries in potential sectors such as green economy, logistics, digital economy and electric vehicles.

Enterprises at the forum shared experiences in undertaking business in Indonesian markets and committed to support each other to create a Việt Nam business ecosystem in the country.

Thái Thanh Long from the Association of Vietnamese Enterprises in Indonesia said that the association has already helped connect more than 30 enterprises in Indonesia.

Đào Quý Phi, a representative of VinGroup’s Xanh SM Indonesia said that Indonesia is a huge market with a population almost three times the size of Việt Nam’s.

Indonesia is currently the third largest trade partner of Việt Nam, while Việt Nam is the fourth largest of Indonesia's within the economic union, ASEAN.

Bilateral trade reached nearly US$14 billion in 2023 with the two countries hoping to reach a joint trade target of $18 billion in 2028. — VNS