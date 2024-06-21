Parc Broekhuizen Awarded Green Globe Certification
A stringent audit was undertaken by the hotel to attain its first Green Globe certification.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Parc Broekhuizen in The Netherlands its inaugural certification. Situated in Ultrecht, the boutique hotel Parc Broekhuizen combines 18th Century historical charm with contemporary art and décor. The property features 7 suites and 7 loft rooms in the Main House and 8 beautiful rooms in the adjacent Carriage House.
Monique Könings, Manager at Natuur & Duurzaamheid, encapsulated Parc Broekhuizen’s vision simply saying, ““We want to show the world that luxury can be sustainable!”
A stringent audit was undertaken by the hotel to attain its first Green Globe certification. Hotel Parc Broekhuizen was well prepared with sustainability practices and responsible procurement procedures forming an integral part of daily operations supported by all departments and staff. There is a strong focus on providing a luxurious stay with maximising positive impacts.
Green Possibilities
Guests can now enjoy multiple green possibilities such as Green Meetings with paperless presentations and communication, and vegetarian meals which can be combined with a unique green activity. Green Activities can include a vegetarian cooking workshop, a mountain bike clinic exploring the glorious natural surrounds near the property or even sheep herding where visitors can discover their inner farmer instincts. Green Weddings or a sustainable marriage can also be planned at Parc Broekhuizen!
100% Organic Kitchen Garden
The city of Ultrecht is renowned for its beautiful canals and parks. The grounds and gardens of Parc Broekhuizen also offer both guests and staff an opportunity to connect with nature, where locally grown organic food is enjoyed and celebrated. The hotel has its own historical kitchen garden with herbs, vegetables, fruit and edible flowers. Chefs cook with these 100% organic ingredients every day in their kitchens, which makes a dining experience at Culinary Estate Parc Broekhuizen even more special. In addition, the hotel has consciously chosen to completely stop using ingredients like foie gras or eel (very popular in the Netherlands) in its restaurants. Instead, sustainably caught fish, for example, appears on menus in line with the hotel’s responsible practices to minimize environmental impacts.
