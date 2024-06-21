Pacific Tourism Organisation Partners with FSM-Yap to Drive Data Excellence for Sustainable Development

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in collaboration with the Yap Visitors Bureau (YVB) conducted a week-long in-country workshop (June 10-14) focused on data initiatives and the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard under the Pacific Tourism Data Initiative (PTDI). A crucial project focused on collecting and analysing tourism data to make informed decisions for sustainable tourism development. SPTO also conducted marketing training and an overview of the marketing activities and initiatives as well as focus on the marketing indicators.

The PTDI project supports evidence-based planning and decision-making. Its components include the creation of a bi-annual International Visitor Survey (IVS), an annual Business Confidence Index (BCI), and an annual Community Attitude Survey (CAS) report. These reports offer crucial insights into community awareness and attitudes toward tourism.

FSM-Yap is among the ten countries (including Niue, Cook Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, Kiribati, Timor Leste, and PNG) under the PTDI project aimed at collecting and analysing tourism data, funded by the New Zealand Government. The Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard Programme plays a vital role in SPTO’s monitoring and evaluation function, which is carried out in three components and sets standards for marketing and sustainable tourism indicators in the Pacific region.

Hosted at the Yap Visitors Bureau office, the workshop drew the participation of eight individuals who will be armed with the necessary tools to drive insightful research outcomes within FSM-Yap’s tourism sector.

SPTO’s Research & Statistics manager, Prashil Parkas, Marketing manager, Kiniviliame Raicebe and Research Officer, Josese Ragigia with workshop participants

In opening the workshop, YVB’s General Manager, emphasised the importance of data and research in making informed decisions and developing public policies that contribute to sustainable tourism development in the region.

YVB’s General Manager, Susan Gooliyan further reiterated the significance of collaborating with the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) on initiatives like the Pacific Tourism Data Initiative (PTDI) project.

“The recent week-long in-country workshop focused on data initiatives and the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard shows the importance of collecting and analyzing tourism data for informed decision-making.

“Working with SPTO and other stakeholders, we are committed to using data-driven insights to drive sustainable tourism development in FSM-Yap and across the Pacific region. Through initiatives like the PTDI project, we aim to enhance our understanding of visitor behavior, preferences, and trends, ultimately shaping a vibrant future for tourism in our country and the region,” said Gooliyan

Echoing similar sentiments SPTO Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Cocker highlighted the role of data in shaping a sustainable and vibrant future for tourism in the Pacific.

“FSM-Yap has been fortunate to have SPTO conduct an in-country training visit, enhancing the skills of their research officers in using advanced statistical analysis tools like SurveyMonkey, SPSS, and NVIVO. I would also like to thank the Yap Tourism office for taking the lead in organizing the workshop and thank the New Zealand government for funding the project,” Mr. Cocker stated.

“The workshop is pivotal for driving insightful research outcomes within Yap’s tourism sector. Data collaboration is key among tourism industry stakeholders for implementing the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard.”

Workshop participant from the Department of Commerce and Industry, Economic Development Specialist, Louisa Wagthuth, mentioned that the five-day workshop has greatly enhanced her skills in data analysis in the travel and tourism industry which has enabled her to understand customer behavior, preferences, and trends using the statistical analysis software.

Through conducting workshops and fostering collaborations with local partners, SPTO reaffirms its dedication to advancing sustainable tourism development in both FSM-Yap and the broader Pacific region.