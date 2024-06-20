Honouring automotive history

CANADA, June 20 - For fifteen years, antique vehicle owners across Prince Edward Island have been celebrating Automotive Heritage Month every July – and this year, they are making it official.

PEI is joining the National Association of Automobile Clubs of Canada (NAACC) to officially proclaim July as Automotive Heritage Month and July 12 as Collector Car Appreciation Day.

“Restoring antique and classic cars keeps history alive for future generations to enjoy. Automative technology has come a long way. PEI is a leader in adopting electric vehicles and public transit, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and becoming Canada’s first net zero energy province. Much of our success in transportation can be attributed to our proud automotive past.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

Automobiles have a unique history in Prince Edward Island dating back to 1866, when the first vehicle arrived in North Rustico. Cars were even banned on Island roads for a brief time in the early 1900s due to concerns over frightening horses and livestock.

“Automotive Heritage Month and Collector Car Appreciation Day raise awareness about the role automobiles have played in Canadian history and society,” said Wilfred Moase, NAACC PEI Director. “For generations, automobiles have inspired music, film, photography, fashion, literature, and other artistic pursuits. Collecting and restoring classic cars is an important part of remembering our past.”

Car collectors and enthusiasts are preparing to display their vehicles in parades and community events across PEI over the summer, including:

Classic Car Nights in Downtown Summerside: June 28-August 30, Friday nights at 6:30 p.m.

PEI Street Rod Association 44th Annual Show ‘n Shine at the Old Brudenell Park, Brudenell, PEI: June 28 - 30

PEI Potato Blossom Festival Antique Tractor and Car Show in O’Leary: July 20

Specialized license plates for antique vehicles are available through the PEI Antique Car Club after receiving approval from PEI Highway Safety.

