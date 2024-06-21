MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXXEL ANNOUNCES ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TRANSACTION WITH THE SALE OF ENVIRO GLOBAL TO E360S

The Axxel team announces the acquisition of Enviro Industries Inc. and Sani-Orleans Inc. (known as Enviro Global) by Environmental Solutions 360 Ltd. (E360S).

Enviro Global is one of the leading providers of industrial cleaning, septic tank services, and liquid waste management in the province of Quebec.

Donato Ardellini, CEO of E360S, stated: "We welcome the dedicated employees of Enviro Global to our growing team. The acquisition adds to E360S's existing platform in the province of Quebec. E360S will offer its full range of waste management solutions to Enviro Global's customers. E360S continues to achieve its goal of becoming the most reliable environmental management company in Canada."

Mr. Nizar Loukil, Senior Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Axxel, expressed: "We are proud to have actively participated in the successful acquisition of the Enviro Global group by E360S.

Under the leadership of Mr. Richard, Mr. Dionne, and Mr. Gendron, Enviro Global has thrived and become a leading provider of industrial cleaning, pumping, and hydro-excavation services. Finally, we would like to thank all individuals involved in this transaction for their collaboration and dedication."