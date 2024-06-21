Stopping Syphilis: The HHS Summer Seminar Series – Kickoff Webinar June 26

Save the Date: “Stopping Syphilis: The HHS Summer Seminar Series”

Register todayExit Disclaimer to join the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy's summer seminar series on syphilis.

The series will kick off with a seminar titled “Clinical Presentations of Syphilis: How Current Infections Can Differ from Textbook Cases” on Wednesday, June 26, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm EDT. This webinar will explore the varying clinical manifestations of syphilis in patients and how they may differ from traditional textbook descriptions.

This webinar series is a valuable opportunity to:

Discover the latest developments and best practices in syphilis management

Gain practical insights from leading experts in the field

Learn about effective tools and strategies for your community

The remaining dates for the series will be shared soon so you can mark your calendars and join this informative series designed to enhance your knowledge and skills in combating syphilis. Stay tuned for additional details and further updates regarding the remainder of the series.

Statement from Assistant Secretary for Health Levine on Point of Care Testing for Syphilis

Over the past decade, syphilis rates and case numbers in the U.S. have increased across all populations. In response to this surge in syphilis cases, HHS formed the National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Federal Task Force led by HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine.

This task force has issued new considerations for healthcare providers who test patients for syphilis. The new HHS document, Considerations for the Implementation of Point of Care Tests for Syphilis (PDF, 493KB), outlines four main differences between syphilis point-of-care tests and laboratory-based serologic syphilis tests and highlights the best settings to consider the use of point-of-care tests. It also examines parameters for point-of-care testing program implementation and management, provides answers to common questions, and lists links to related resources. Read about this new resource.