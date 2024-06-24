Valley Alarm Announces Successful Launch of ValleyGuard, Its Remote Video Monitoring Service
Innovative Security Solution Reduces Theft Incidents for Commercial Customers
We were dealing with break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, and false alarms. ValleyGuard's A.I. system reduced these incidents to near zero, minimized false alarms, and made our site much safer.”SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Alarm, a top security system installation provider near Los Angeles, is excited to announce the successful launch of ValleyGuard, their remote video monitoring service. This cutting-edge solution was introduced in April with a dedicated webpage to serve Los Angeles-based customers.
— Robert Marshall, Director of Safety - Eberhard
Showcasing Success: Eberhard, LLC's Experience
This press release highlights the impact of Valley Alarm's service through the success story of Eberhard, LLC, a leading commercial roofing company in Los Angeles. With ValleyGuard's remote video monitoring, Eberhard has significantly reduced theft incidents.
Eberhard's Success Story
Eberhard LLC, a Tecta America Company, had experienced persistent theft of building materials and catalytic converters from its Van Nuys, CA, location. However, these incidents have been nearly eliminated since the implementation of ValleyGuard's remote video monitoring service.
Robert Marshall, Director of Safety at Eberhard, shared:
"We were dealing with a lot of break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, and false alarms. When I contacted Valley Alarm, their team came out and showed us how the A.I. system works and how it's capable of identifying people rather than birds. Some of the results… you know… I've had a lot of sleepless nights with false alarms. ValleyGuard, if they, for example, notice an intruder trying to break in, they'll get on the loudspeaker and scare them off. That has lowered our theft, minimized our false alarms, and made this place a lot safer. I believe in the system. It does prove to work. I would recommend ValleyGuard to any business in the Valley that has had multiple issues with break-ins and theft."
Advanced Technology for Unmatched Security
ValleyGuard's service employs high-definition video feeds and robust AI-driven analytics to ensure continuous surveillance. This advanced system deters potential criminals and instantly alerts property owners and law enforcement when suspicious activities are detected.
A Cost-Effective Solution for High-Risk Areas
This service mainly benefits high-risk areas such as retail stores, construction sites, car dealerships, and self-storage facilities. "Our remote monitoring system offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional security methods, providing peace of mind and enhanced protection without the substantial costs," said Ed Michel, Co-President of Valley Alarm.
Commitment to Community Safety
Valley Alarm is dedicated to employing innovative technologies to ensure community safety. "Our goal is to deliver security solutions that are both effective and affordable, extending our reach to protect more businesses and families throughout Los Angeles," added Ed Michel.
About Valley Alarm
Valley Alarm is a premier security service provider in Southern California, known for tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. Continuous updates and service expansions underscore its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
See Valley Alarm's contact information for media inquiries and to learn more about their remote video monitoring service.
Ed Michel
Valley Alarm
+1 800-550-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
ValleyGuard Stops Theft: Eberhard LLC's Success Story | Remote Video Monitoring