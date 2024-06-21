Dr. Joyce Announces New Laser-Only Veneer Removal
Dr. Joyce Kahng, a leading dental influencer and owner of O+M Dental Studio, announces a new innovative procedure for removing veneers without drilling.
I am looking forward to a better patient experience for my patients," Dr. Joyce said. “The laser allows me to provide a more gentle process.”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joyce Kahng, a leading dental influencer and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, announces a new innovative procedure for removing veneers without drilling. The laser-only process removes veneers while conserving tooth enamel.
— Dr. Joyce Kahng
The dental laser, LiteTouch™, is an Erbium laser utilized for treating hard and soft oral tissue. While it has various uses, Dr. Joyce plans to use the laser for removing veneers, a process few in the industry perform.
As a cosmetic dentist, a large portion of Dr. Joyce’s practice is revision dentistry. This can include patients who need a new set after many years and also for individuals who are unhappy with their veneers received elsewhere. Traditionally the only method of removing veneers was to drill them off. With LiteTouch™, Dr. Joyce can remove and retrieve the veneer in one piece without any drilling which results in the most minimally invasive approach.
"I am looking forward to a better patient experience for my patients," Dr. Joyce said. “The laser allows me to provide a more gentle process.”
Drilling old veneers can be an unpleasant experience for patients, but it also requires anesthesia and can wear down dental equipment. The Laser is so gentle that it can remove the veneer by detaching it where it has been bonded to the tooth, without any need for numbing. No matter how careful the dentist intends to be, this continuous drilling can affect the underlying tooth structure. The LiteTouch™ laser is a minimally invasive tool for Dr. Joyce to help patients preserve as much healthy tissue as possible.
For individuals seeking to preserve their teeth and enhance their smiles without resorting to invasive procedures, Dr. Joyce Kahng and Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio offer a range of progressive solutions tailored to individual needs.
ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNG:
Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state-of-the-art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she provides a more comfortable, syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.
For more information, visit www.omdentalstudio.com.
Dr. Joyce Kahng
Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio
+1 772-359-2989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok