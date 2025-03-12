Dr. Joyce Kahng Introduces the VeneerLift, a Non-Surgical Solution for Facial Aging

VeneerLift

The VeneerLift combines the use of veneers to address both function and aesthetics—it essentially reverses the effects of aging through dentistry!” — Dr. Joyce Kahng

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joyce Kahng , a leading dental influencer and cosmetic dentist, announces her VeneerLift service. Now offered at her Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio , the VeneerLift is Dr. Kahng’s signature non-surgical cosmetic procedure that improves the appearance of the face as well as bite and jaw function.As a content creator immersed in the world of aesthetic enhancements, Dr. Joyce is well aware of the different procedures individuals undergo for facial aging. While fillers are commonly used to restore facial volume and facelifts performed to pull the skin back up, teeth are rarely considered in the facial aging conversation. But teeth also age: our teeth become shorter due to grinding, which causes a collapse in the lower third of the face. This structural collapse leads to a “jowly” appearance because the skin loses support formerly provided by the back teeth.The VeneerLift procedure restores the lost facial structure by addressing enamel deterioration. This bite rejuvenation rebuilds the support system for the teeth by using veneers and veneerlays on biting and esthetic surfaces, lifting and elongating the lower third of the face, addressing the underlying structure that supports areas of skin laxity.“Oral health is important, but it’s not common knowledge that dental procedures can literally change the look of the face,” Dr. Joyce explains. “The VeneerLift combines the use of veneers to address both function and aesthetics—it essentially reverses the effects of aging through dentistry!”Candidates for the VeneerLift include individuals seeking long-term cosmetic dental solutions, particularly beneficial for people with significant tooth wear and bite issues. For the VeneerLift procedure, Dr. Joyce follows her standard veneer process (consultation, bite opening phase, test phase, and final veneers) except for a few extra visits to ensure the bite feels right. If a patient is unsure of their ideal bite position, diagnostic testing is done to confirm whether the VeneerLift is the right approach to restore their facial structure.Dr. Kahng, known for her minimally invasive approach, says that these cases are often able to be done with No-Prep style veneers because the teeth are already worn down. Instead of removing tooth structure, the VeneerLift procedure adds it back and reinforces the teeth from getting worse. As part of this procedure, Dr. Kahng also equilibrates the bite, and patients often find that their bite feels more comfortable and even.Considered an advanced technique, the VeneerLift is a Dr. Joyce specialty that requires additional training beyond dental school. For patients concerned about function, aesthetics, and reversing teeth degeneration, Dr. Joyce Kahng offers the VeneerLift procedure, Equilibite procedure, and more minimally invasive procedures tailored to individual needs.ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNG:Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers, No-prep veneers, and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state-of-the-art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she provides a more comfortable, syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.For more information, visit www.omdentalstudio.com

