Dr. Joyce Kahng Continues Partnership with Sensodyne, a Brand She Trusts and Recommends

Dr. Joyce Kahng x Sensodyne

Dr. Joyce Kahng, a cosmetic dentist and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, is proud to continue her collaboration with Sensodyne.

Partnering with Sensodyne feels so natural for me because it’s not just a brand I promote—it’s a product I’ve genuinely trusted long before social media was even part of my life.” — Dr. Joyce Kahng

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joyce Kahng , a cosmetic dentist and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, is proud to continue her collaboration with Sensodyne , a brand she has personally trusted and recommended throughout her career. Entering the second year of their partnership, Dr. Joyce will work on creating content that educates people about oral health and highlights Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste —a product she genuinely uses and believes in.“Tooth sensitivity is something I encounter daily with my patients, and it’s a challenge I’ve dealt with personally,” says Dr. Joyce. “Sensodyne has been my go-to recommendation for years because it works, plain and simple. I love that I can confidently recommend it to anyone, whether they’re managing general sensitivity or protecting their veneers.”As a dentist who values science-backed solutions, Dr. Joyce appreciates the unique benefits of Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste, which combines potassium nitrate to soothe nerves and stannous fluoride to protect sensitive teeth. “It’s not just effective—it’s gentle,” she adds. “I’ve seen firsthand how much it helps my patients, and it’s a product I keep in my own bathroom at home.”With a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Joyce focuses on sharing honest, practical advice. Through this partnership, she will continue to educate her growing online audience of over one million followers on the importance of choosing products that deliver on their promises. Her content will provide insight into managing tooth sensitivity and showcase the science behind Sensodyne’s solutions in a relatable, easy-to-understand way.“Partnering with Sensodyne feels so natural for me because it’s not just a brand I promote—it’s a product I’ve genuinely trusted long before social media was even part of my life,” Dr. Joyce explains. “It’s exciting to work with a brand that aligns with my approach to oral health, helping people feel more comfortable and confident with their smiles.”ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNGDr. Joyce specializes in minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry, offering treatments such as Porcelain Veneers, No-Prep Veneers, and Cosmetic Bonding. At Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, she prioritizes patient comfort, using cutting-edge technology like Computer-Assisted Anesthesia and Near Infrared Imaging for digital scans. Her practice is known for delivering personalized care in a relaxed, modern environment.For more information, visit https://joycethedentist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.