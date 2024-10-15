Dr. Joyce Kahng Partners with Opalescence Teeth Whitening

Dr. Joyce Kahng x Opalescence

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joyce Kahng , leading dental influencer and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, has announced a new partnership with Ultradent Products, Inc. and Opalescence whitening, renowned for its safe and effective teeth whitening products. As an ambassador for Opalescence consumer whitening, Dr. Joyce will highlight Opalescence Go pre filled whitening trays across her social media platforms.With over one million followers, Dr. Joyce leverages her expertise as a cosmetic and restorative dentist to create educational content on oral health, debunk dental myths, and provide evidence-based product recommendations. Her commitment to authenticity and high professional standards has led her to carefully select brands that align with her values, making her partnership with Opalescence a natural fit.Dr. Joyce trusts Opalescence teeth whitening in her practice and Opalescence Go prefilled trays are an at-home option she finds successful for many of her patients. The trays are designed for convenience and mold to teeth for effective results, allowing the user to wear them whenever, wherever they choose. "I've relied on Opalescence whitening solutions for years in-office," Dr. Joyce says. "Opalescence Go is a great option for those patients who want to whiten their teeth at home."After personally testing the product, Dr. Joyce found that Opalescence Go delivers reliable results without the sharp sensitivity that often accompanies whitening treatments. "This partnership felt inevitable," she adds. "The product works, and I’m excited to share it."Dr. Joyce also values Opalescence's commitment to science over gimmicks. "Many products claim to whiten teeth but fail to deliver," Dr. Joyce explains. "Opalescence's focus on proven science, without marketing fluff, aligns perfectly with my approach to patient care."With a diverse online following, Dr. Joyce’s content reaches both young consumers and dental professionals. Teeth whitening is one of the most frequently asked about topics, making the Opalescence partnership a highly relevant collaboration for her audience.Dr. Joyce is already developing engaging content ideas for the partnership, including a seven-day whitening challenge and demonstrations to show how Opalescence works on different shades of yellow. "I love creating fun, educational content," she says. "This partnership allows me to do just that."For more information about Dr. Joyce Kahng and her partnership with Opalescence, follow her on TikTok and Instagram @joycethedentist . To learn more about Opalescence whitening products, visit www.opalescence.com About Dr. Joyce Kahng:Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers, No-prep veneers, and Cosmetic Bonding. Located in Costa Mesa, Dr. Joyce’s Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state-of-the-art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she provides a more comfortable, syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.About Ultradent Products, Inc.Ultradent Products, Inc., is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-tech dental materials, devices, and instruments worldwide. Ultradent’s vision is to improve oral health globally. Ultradent also works to improve the quality of life and health of individuals through financial and charitable programs. For more information about Ultradent visit ultradent.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

