Haida Aboriginal title agreement, legislation effective date

CANADA, June 20 - British Columbia intends to enact legislation that recognizes the Haida Nation’s Aboriginal title throughout Haida Gwaii, effective on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024, which received royal assent on May 16, 2024, confirms the Gaayhllxid • Gíihlagalgang “Rising Tide” Haida Title Lands Agreement and enshrines the recognition of Haida Aboriginal title in the laws of B.C.

The agreement, which is supported by the new legislation, outlines a process to determine how different aspects of land and resource management will transition to the Haida Nation, starting with protected areas and forestry. B.C.’s recognition of Aboriginal title will not impact anyone’s private property or local government jurisdiction, bylaws and local government lands on Haida Gwaii. All provincial and local government services will remain unchanged on and after the effective date, and provincial laws will continue to apply.

Over the transition period, existing decision-making processes will be used while the Council of the Haida Nation and the Province work together to reconcile B.C. and Haida Nation laws. Local governments, residents and others will be engaged in this important work to build a future on Haida Gwaii, based on respect and recognition of Haida Aboriginal title.

Learn More:

Haida Nation: https://www.haidanation.ca/

Haida Title Lands Agreement: https://gov.bc.ca/HaidaTitle

Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024: https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/legislation-debates-proceedings/42nd-parliament/5th-session/bills/first-reading/gov25-1

For more information, Haida Gwaii residents can contact: IRRCoastNegotiations@gov.bc.ca