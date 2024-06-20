Province Boosts Funding for Medsask to Support Residents and Health Care Providers

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 20, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing nearly $1 million this year to medSask, the medication information service based at the University of Saskatchewan, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

medSask supports health care professionals and the public who may have medication questions via a helpline staffed by licensed pharmacists at the College of Pharmacy and Nutrition.

The funding includes approximately $688,000 in base funding, an increase of almost $288,000 over last year, and an additional $305,000 this fiscal year to support expanded training and resources for pharmacists.

"medSask is an invaluable resource, providing essential information on medications to keep Saskatchewan residents healthy and safe," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government is pleased to support medSask pharmacists in their ongoing work and as they lend their expertise to expand the scope of practice for pharmacists across our province."

Minister Hindley announced the funding today at medSask's 50th anniversary celebration in Saskatoon.

"A 50-year record of improving the lives of people in Saskatchewan demonstrates how crucial and trusted medSask has become not just to medical professionals, but also to the general public," University of Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy and Nutrition Dean Jane Alcorn said. "This Government of Saskatchewan funding will help maintain this accessible, go-to resource, as well as enhance the college's ability to deliver quality education, research opportunities, and community outreach."

medSask's pharmacists respond to calls 365 days a year. They are available to answer medication questions Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until midnight and from 5 p.m. until midnight on weekends or holidays. Advice is provided free of charge. On average, medSask receives about 8,000 calls annually.

Toll-free lines are 1-800-665-3784 for the public and 1-800-667-3425 for health care providers.

medSask also developed Minor Ailment Guidelines for pharmacists and Vaccine Preventable Disease and Travel Health Guidelines. Their prescribing guidelines are being used by pharmacy organizations across the world as a reliable source of medication information.

In recent years, the government has collaborated with pharmacists on several initiatives to improve patient care in Saskatchewan. Work is ongoing to expand pharmacists' ability to prescribe for certain conditions. Saskatchewan pharmacists can currently prescribe for 30 minor health conditions, such as bladder infections in women, shingles, cold sores and diaper rash.

