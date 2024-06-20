Governor authorizes $5.25 million in emergency funds for relief efforts for the South Fork and Salt fires

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed executive orders authorizing the release of $5.25 million in additional emergency funds for the Department of Homeland Security Management to support relief efforts for the ongoing South Fork and Salt fires in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

“In the face of such a disaster, it is imperative that we act swiftly,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Although there is still a long road to full recovery ahead, these emergency funds will help stabilize these communities and provide much-needed assistance to those in need.”

Key provisions of the executive orders include: