Governor authorizes $5.25 million in emergency funds for relief efforts for the South Fork and Salt fires
SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed executive orders authorizing the release of $5.25 million in additional emergency funds for the Department of Homeland Security Management to support relief efforts for the ongoing South Fork and Salt fires in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.
“In the face of such a disaster, it is imperative that we act swiftly,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Although there is still a long road to full recovery ahead, these emergency funds will help stabilize these communities and provide much-needed assistance to those in need.”
Key provisions of the executive orders include:
- The State’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is tasked with coordinating all requests for assistance and responses.
- Deployment of National Guard to provide military support to civil authorities as needed during this emergency.
- All Cabinet Departments and agencies under gubernatorial control are directed to provide necessary assistance as required by DHSEM or the state Emergency Operations Center (EOC).