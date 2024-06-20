EXPOARTESANO BEGINS ITS FIFTEENTH EDITION WITH A CELEBRATION HONORING THE ANCESTRAL CULTURES OF COLOMBIA 

From July 5 to 14, Plaza Mayor will weave 15 years of artisanal stories. The Amazons will be featured for the first time as a guest region at the event.

MEDELLíN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expoartesano an event organized by Artesanías de Colombia and Plaza Mayor Medellín, stands as the country's second most important commercial showcase for artisans. In its fifteenth edition, it continues to promote the trades and qualification of national artisanal offerings, fostering, developing, and energizing businesses through an event that gathers different expressions of artisanal culture each year.This edition is considered historic, as it received 1,072 applications during the call process, a 45.6% increase compared to 2023. The selection of artisans participating in Expoartesano 2024 was based on the highest scores obtained in the curatorial committee, composed of experts in artisanal matters from Artesanías de Colombia."Plaza Mayor Medellín, together with Artesanías de Colombia, aimed for an attendance of 40,000 people, a goal of 450 exhibitors, and sales exceeding $6.5 billion pesos. However, we are very happy because as of today, we already have 598 exhibitors who will join us in this major city event. From July 5 to 14, at Plaza Mayor, we will celebrate 15 years of Expoartesano, a project considered the second most important commercial showcase for Colombian artisans," said Ricardo Galindo Suárez, Manager of Plaza Mayor.For the 2024 edition, the fair will expand with an additional space, the Blue Pavilion, which will host over 40 artisans from the Popular Economies in Formation program; artisans selected from the 6 regions of the country including the insular region (San Andrés, Providencia, and Santa Catalina), participating for the first time in a national fair.Within the framework of Expoartesano 2024, a preliminary document will be presented showcasing the advances of the Public Policy for the artisanal sector, which Artesanías de Colombia has developed in a participatory manner through territorial discussions held in the regions, aiming to directly address the needs of artisans. This Public Policy, the first of its kind, manages national and international resources to strengthen the artisanal sector.This year, we will feature an exhibition of artisanal products from all 32 departments of the country and Bogotá. Crafts that visitors can enjoy include woodworking, basketry, weaving, pottery, ceramics, leather working, stone carving, glasswork, paper crafts, tamale husk plating, grass varnishing, jewelry, costume jewelry, among others. These crafts, alongside many others, reflect the diversity and cultural richness of Colombia. This selected artisanal showcase seeks to offer visitors and buyers the best of the country's artisanal production to foster good business opportunities and expansion for Colombian craftsmanship."More and more artisans are interested in participating in these major events because they represent 70 to 75% of their annual income," noted Adriana Mejía Aguado, manager of Artesanías de Colombia.This event highlights the importance of civic commitment and collaboration to continue forming this social fabric and building a better future for all. A special fair to learn from artisans who, with their wisdom, simplicity, respect, serenity, communal living, work, legacy, generosity, empathy, and experience, contribute to its country every day.