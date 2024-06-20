Feedback wanted on PEI’s inclusive education action plan

CANADA, June 20 - Island residents are invited to share their perspective on inclusive education for Island schools.

Following a thorough analysis of many Canadian inclusive education models and a year-long engagement with Island education partners from the Public Schools Branch, la Commission scolaire de la langue française, the Joint Committee for Teaching and Learning Conditions, members from the PEI Teachers’ Federation Class Composition Group, Student Well-being Teams, PEI Bridge program, as well as staff from the provincial departments of Education and Early Years and Health and Wellness, a draft action plan has been developed to implement the following five key themes:

Support strong starts for children entering the school system;

Resource adequately and appropriately for individual learner needs;

Promote healthy and safe environments for the entire school system;

Update education practice policies and procedures; and,

Develop robust governance and evaluation models to measure progress and success.

“An inclusive education system is not just a policy; it’s a commitment to ensuring our schools are a place where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to learn and grow. It is a pivotal moment of change for our public school system, and I would encourage everyone to send in their feedback so this generation and future generations of children will be set up for success.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Education and Early Years

vickitse@gov.pe.ca