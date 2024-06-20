MPD Seeks Suspects and Vehicle in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate suspects and a vehicle in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 12:13 a.m., the suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim. The suspects took property from the victim then fled in the vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/kNTkajiYsEY

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24092545

