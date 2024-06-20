MPD Investigating Fatal Scooter Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a single motorized scooter.

On Monday, June 17, 2024, at 1:28 a.m., a man was operating a 2023 Jiajue Razor 150 motorized scooter, traveling southbound on New Hampshire Avenue toward Eastern Avenue, NE, in the deceleration right turn lane. The man attempted to continue straight, but struck the raised median of the traffic island, and flipped the scooter.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries. On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the man died from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Yeferson Josue Dominguez Valero, of Northwest.

CCN: 24091993