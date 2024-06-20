Maryland State Police Aviation Rescues Injured Logger In West Virginia

June 20, 2024

(NEW CREEK, WV) – The Maryland State Police Aviation Command this morning rescued an injured logger who fell from a tree limb in Grant County, West Virginia.

Trooper 5, a crew based in Cumberland, Maryland, conducted the hoist mission with assistance on the ground from Grant County rescue personnel. First responders requested an aerial rescue due to the severity of the logger’s injuries, the challenging terrain and the anticipated prolonged extraction time.

Pilots hovered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter above a logging trail in a forest area, while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered to the rescue site. The logger was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of injuries.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

