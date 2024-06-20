Auditor’s Office Arrests Landscape Architect Accused of Fraud

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested John Jackson, landscape architect and owner of JPA, Inc., on one count of false statements or representations to defraud the government.



Jackson is accused of submitting invoices to the City of Tutwiler for landscape architect services that he never provided. The fraudulent submissions caused a loss to the city of $155,039.15.

“This is one of the larger cases we’ve had this year, so I want to thank the investigators on my team for their diligent work and the prosecutors for being willing to take the case,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Jackson faces up to five years and $10,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.