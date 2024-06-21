Entrex Carbon Market executes LOI to purchase 1000 Fuel Enhancement Systems from Empire Hydrogen
Entrex offers a unique solution for taking marginal wells, cleaning up the environmental challenges and making productive data centers.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announces it has executed a letter of intent to purchase 1000 of Empire Hydrogen’s Fuel Enhancement Systems (www.EmpireHydrogen.com).
“Empire’s system is expected to offer our 1000 mobile data centers both increased revenue while simultaneously decreasing fuel costs by providing a more complete fuel burn cycle within the generators.” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex.
“The first series of mobile data centers are anticipated to be installed in early Q4 assuming the assembly continues at the rate it is moving today.”
Andrew Evans; Executive Vice President of Empire Hydrogen adds; “Entrex offers a unique solution for taking marginal wells, cleaning up the environmental challenges and making productive data centers. By adding Empire’s Fuel Enhancement System, we expect to reduce fuel consumption, methane slip and other harmful emissions for each facility which in turn should increase revenues while decreasing fuel costs for each of Entrex’s mobile data facilities”.
“Each of our mobile data facilities helps add to the existing distributed data process systems pushed to the limit for AI and Crypto mining demand” said Thomas Harblin partner in the Entrex Carbon Market. “By adding Empire’s solution, we see significant operating benefit which in turn is expected to increase shareholder value”. “And we’re hoping towards the end of this month to have a mobile data facility up and operational which will be a huge milestone for the project”.
