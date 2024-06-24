Kick-off Summer Celebrations with Crumbl’s Butter Cake
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl® continues to surprise and delight new and returning customers with baked creations, and not all of them are cookies. The latest Crumbl has to offer for all dessert lovers is Butter Cake. This warm, gooey butter cake is baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a delectable buttery glaze and a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream.
The Butter Cake originally began its creation as a butter cake bar, inspired by one of Sawyer Hemsley’s—Crumbl’s Co-Founder—favorite desserts. As Crumbl’s expert bakers began to develop the new dessert, it changed over time until finishing as an ooey, gooey and irresistible Butter Cake.
This latest Limited Time Offering (LTO), Butter Cake, shares an impressive lineup of flavors alongside Chocolate Covered Pretzel Pie (new), Lemon Cupcake, Honey Bun, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk classic.
Crumbl loves experimenting with new flavors, especially with customer’s flavor requests. Crumbl’s app includes a special feature named the Cookie Journal, a place where customers can leave reviews of any Crumbl flavor. Crumbl takes these and any other customer feedback into account when ideating new desserts and cookies.
The Butter Cake is available this week only, June 24th through June 29th, 2024. For more information about Crumbl, please visit crumbl.com. Please visit crumbl.com/stores to find the closest local Crumbl store in the US, and crumblcookies.ca/stores for Canadian locations.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
The Butter Cake originally began its creation as a butter cake bar, inspired by one of Sawyer Hemsley’s—Crumbl’s Co-Founder—favorite desserts. As Crumbl’s expert bakers began to develop the new dessert, it changed over time until finishing as an ooey, gooey and irresistible Butter Cake.
This latest Limited Time Offering (LTO), Butter Cake, shares an impressive lineup of flavors alongside Chocolate Covered Pretzel Pie (new), Lemon Cupcake, Honey Bun, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk classic.
Crumbl loves experimenting with new flavors, especially with customer’s flavor requests. Crumbl’s app includes a special feature named the Cookie Journal, a place where customers can leave reviews of any Crumbl flavor. Crumbl takes these and any other customer feedback into account when ideating new desserts and cookies.
The Butter Cake is available this week only, June 24th through June 29th, 2024. For more information about Crumbl, please visit crumbl.com. Please visit crumbl.com/stores to find the closest local Crumbl store in the US, and crumblcookies.ca/stores for Canadian locations.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
Crumbl
press@crumbl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok