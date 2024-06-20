DFI Piling to Exhibit at LNG Export Engineering and Construction Conference North America in Houston

DFI Piling to Exhibit at LNG Export NA Co-Located with Hydrogen +Ammonia NA Warren Baker, DFI Piling to exhibit at LNG Export NA Co-Located with Hydrogen +Ammonia NA 2024 Johan Liebenbert, DFI Piling to exhibit at LNG Export NA Co-Located with Hydrogen +Ammonia NA 2024 David Baker, DFI Piling to exhibit at LNG Export NA Co-Located with Hydrogen +Ammonia NA 2024 DFI Piling, Driving Innovation

DFI Piling, Driving Innovation in the LNG, Hydrogen, Ammonia Markets to Exhibit at LNG Export NA & Hydrogen Ammonia NA co-located Exhibition Booth 35

We are excited to join the LNG Export and Hydrogen + Ammonia Expos. These events are key for showcasing our innovative piling solutions and engaging with industry experts and stakeholders” — Warren Baker

CONROE, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFI Piling, a global leader in end-to-end piling products and services, is excited to announce its participation in the LNG Export Engineering and Construction Expo, co-located with the Hydrogen + Ammonia North America 2024 Engineering and Construction Expo. This premier event will take place over two days, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in the LNG and hydrogen/ammonia sectors.

About LNG Export Engineering and Construction Expo:

The LNG Export Engineering and Construction Conference 2024 is a pivotal two-day event that addresses key issues and advancements in the LNG industry. The agenda features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and ample networking opportunities. Topics will include market overviews, project updates, labor shortages, modular construction, supply chain management, workforce development, regulatory impacts, and decarbonization strategies. Attendees will benefit from insights shared by notable speakers from prominent organizations, fostering professional development and collaboration within the LNG export engineering and construction community.

About Hydrogen + Ammonia North America Engineering and Construction Conference:

The Hydrogen + Ammonia North America Conference focuses on the development, implementation, and future outlook of zero and low-emission hydrogen and ammonia projects, especially in the Gulf Coast region. Over two days, the conference will offer keynote presentations, panels, and networking sessions that highlight the advancements and opportunities in these emerging energy sectors.

About DFI Piling:

DFI Piling is a renowned provider of quality piling services and a manufacturer of piling products, serving clients across North America and Australia. The company supports projects in upstream, midstream, downstream, transmission and distribution, solar, battery storage and new energies sectors with a comprehensive range of services. DFI’s extensive fleet of custom-built piling and ancillary equipment is designed to be flexible and responsive in hard-to-reach locations and challenging ground conditions.

DFI’s in-house engineering and technical teams collaborate closely with clients and field operations to deliver complete end-to-end solutions, including pile design, survey, supply, installation, cutting, capping, foundation pre-drilling, and pile testing services. The company operates a state-of-the-art electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe mill in Edmonton, Alberta, producing made-to-order tubular steel pipes and distributing finished piling products across North America through a robust fleet and branch network.

Driving Innovation:

Since its inception in 1969 as Dave Freeland Transport, a one-truck oilfield transportation operation, DFI Piling has continually transformed and adapted to market opportunities, evolving into a multinational business. Serving customers across North America and Australia, DFI remains committed to innovation and customer service excellence. The company’s relentless pursuit of improvement and industry-leading solutions has cemented its reputation for delivering time and cost-saving piling solutions.

DFI Piling is a specialty contractor for Helical Piles, Driven Piles, Sheet Piles, Steel Driven Piles and has the in house resources to engineer, design, and install driven, helical, and sheet piling.

DFI’s strength lies in its people—past, present, and future—who uphold the company’s solid foundation and drive its ongoing innovation and growth. The DFI team prides itself on its ability to create innovative solutions from concept to completion, never shying away from challenges and consistently delivering projects safely, on time, and within budget. Despite the changes over the past 55+ years, DFI’s commitment to exceeding expectations and continuous improvement remains unwavering.

Contact:

For more information about DFI Piling’s participation in the LNG Export Engineering and Construction Expo and the Hydrogen + Ammonia North America 2024, please visit DFI Piling’s website or contact:

Warren Baker, DFI Piling

Phone: (936)697-0204

Email: wbaker@dfipiling.com

DFI Piling looks forward to connecting with industry peers and showcasing its cutting-edge solutions at these prestigious events.

DFI Piling, Driving Innovation