Premier Oscar Mabuyane announces new members of Executive Council for seventh term of administration, 21 Jun

Premier Mabuyane to announce new members of the executive council for the seventh term of administration

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is set to announce new Members of the Executive Council (EXCO) for the 7th Administration on Friday, June 21, 2024.

This announcement comes after Premier Mabuyane last week took oath of office as the Premier of the province at the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature. The Premier’s announcement will be followed by the swearing in of the new Members of the Executive Council

(MEC).

The appointment of the MECs is a critical step in establishing the leadership team of the 7th term of administration provincial government which will oversee the implementation of strategic programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the Eastern Cape people.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event to be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 June 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Lillian Diedericks House (State House), Bhisho

For RSVP, contact: Thabisa Molose: 082 7988 220 | Thabisa.Molose@ecotp.gov.za

Compulsory accreditation will take place from 08h00 – 09h30 on the day at the venue.

For enquiries: Contact Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 082 728 7476

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za