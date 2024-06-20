Gauteng e-Government hosts graduation ceremony for youth completing SMME Development and ICT Skills Programme, 20 Jun

The Gauteng Department of e-Government together with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) will be honoring 204 young people at a graduation ceremony, after completing the SMME Development and ICT Skills Program.

The SMME Development and ICT Skills Program is a partnership between the department of e-Government and UJ. It aims to incubate business start-ups by training and mentoring young entrepreneurs who own Small and Medium Enterprises with essential skills to manage businesses. The program also develops ICT skills for unemployed youth who come from different townships in Gauteng.

This year, 204 young people will be graduating. This event represents a significant milestone in the graduates' careers and demonstrates the successful partnership between the University of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial Government's e-Government department.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 20 June 2024

Time: 11:30 am

Venue: Sanlam Auditorium, Auckland Park Kingsway Campus, University of Johannesburg.

For more information contact

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Kgapa Mabusela

Cell: 067 412 1038

E-mail: kgaba.mabusela@gauteng.gov.za