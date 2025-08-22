Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: National Urban Forum 2025

Programme Director,

It is an esteemed privilege to address you today at this significant occasion, the Second National Urban Forum. This gathering transcends a mere assembly of individuals; it represents a powerful convergence of purpose and a collective commitment to shaping the future of urban life in South Africa. This is a vital opportunity for us to reflect on our achievements, recalibrate our strategies, and renew our dedication to transforming our urban landscapes into vibrant, sustainable environments.

To begin, I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the collaborative leadership provided by the Department of Human Settlements, the South African Local Government Association, the South African Cities Network, and our invaluable international partners from UN-Habitat. Your unwavering commitment to this platform underscores the shared vision we foster—one that champions the ideals of inclusivity, safety, and resilience in our cities. Together, we strive to create urban spaces that empower all citizens, promote sustainable development, and enhance the quality of life for every individual in our diverse communities.

The urban moment

Colleagues, we are living in what many have called the “urban century.” Over 70% of South Africans now live in urban areas. Our cities are growing, sometimes faster than our ability to plan, finance, and govern them effectively. Urbanisation, if unmanaged, becomes a crisis. But if harnessed, it becomes a catalyst. A catalyst for economic dynamism, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. The Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF), adopted by Cabinet in 2016, was our national response to this reality. It was our blueprint for spatial transformation, economic inclusion, and cooperative governance.

Today, nearly a decade later, we gather not only to reflect on its implementation but to shape its future.

Reflections on the 2020–2025 IUDF cycle

The second IUDF Implementation Plan (2020–2025) has yielded important lessons. We have seen:

Improved spatial planning in metros and intermediate cities.

Pilot programmes in small town regeneration and intermediate city support.

Innovative financing through pooled funds and green bonds.

Growing partnerships across academia, civil society, and the private sector.

But we must also confront the following gaps:

Fragmented implementation across spheres of government.

Limited capacity in municipalities to translate plans into action.

Persistent spatial inequality and service delivery backlogs, and

Insufficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

These are not failures; they are signals. Signals that our next implementation cycle must be more coordinated, more inclusive, and more accountable.

The 2025–2030 IUDF vision

The next IUDF Implementation Plan must be bold. It must be grounded in the lived realities of our people and aligned with our national and global commitments. Let me outline five strategic pillars that will guide our approach:

1. Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society Coordination

We will establish a National Urban Coordination Mechanism to align priorities across departments, provinces, and municipalities. This mechanism will institutionalise accountability and ensure that urban development is not a siloed effort, but a shared national mission.

2. Inclusive Urban Development

We will mainstream the voices of youth, women, and marginalised communities into every stage of planning and implementation. Urban transformation must be people-centred, not technocratic.

3. Innovation in Financing and Technology

We will scale up the use of green bonds, land value capture, and community crowdfunding. We will also leverage digital twins, AI, and IoT to enhance urban planning, infrastructure management, and disaster preparedness.

4. Climate Resilience and Sustainability

By 2026, every municipality must have a climate-resilient spatial development plan. We will promote green infrastructure, renewable energy, and naturebased solutions to reduce our urban carbon footprint.

5. Strengthened Local Government Capacity

Through the Intermediate City Municipalities Programme, the Small-Town Regeneration Initiative, and the Cities Support Programme, we will provide targeted technical and financial support to municipalities.

Global alignment and urban diplomacy

As we prepare for U20 and WUF13, South Africa must present a coherent urban position, one that reflects our unique challenges and innovations. We must:

Align the IUDF with the National Spatial Development Framework (NSDF) and the National Development Plan 2030.

Localise the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11.

Champion the New Urban Agenda as a framework for inclusive and sustainable urbanisation.

Political leadership and accountability

Urban transformation requires more than policy; it requires political championing. We will:

Convene an Intergovernmental Urban Leadership Forum to drive highlevel coordination.

Establish a robust monitoring and evaluation system to track IUDF implementation.

Publish annual urban progress reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

Let us be clear: the success of the IUDF is not the responsibility of one department. It is a collective mandate, shared across all spheres of government and sectors of society. Colleagues, the National Urban Forum is not a talk shop. It is a platform for action. Let us:

Align our sectoral plans with the IUDF’s strategic goals.

Invest in our municipalities, not just financially, but with skills, systems, and support.

Empower our communities to co-create the cities they live in.

Innovate boldly, collaborate deeply, and deliver consistently.

Let us remember: cities are not just spaces, they are stories. Stories of struggle and survival, of hope and ambition. Let us write the next chapter together. In conclusion, I would like to reiterate the profound words of the IUDF: “Liveable, safe, resource-efficient cities and towns that are socially integrated, economically

inclusive, and globally competitive.” This vision transcends mere aspiration; it embodies a solemn commitment, a promise to our children, our communities, and

future generations who will inherit the world we shape today. This promise is not only about creating functional urban spaces; it involves fostering environments where safety and well-being are prioritised, where resources are utilised wisely, and where social cohesion thrives. It calls for active engagement from all stakeholders —government entities, community organisations, and private sectors—working collaboratively to build cities that empower every individual, regardless of their background or economic status.

Let us honour that promise by investing in sustainable development, ensuring equitable access to services, and nurturing innovation that drives competitiveness on a global scale. Together, we can create vibrant, inclusive urban landscapes that stand as a testament to our dedication and reflect the values of justice, opportunity, and sustainability for all.

I thank you.

