Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses National Arts and Culture Awards and South African Sports Awards, 22 and 24 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 22 August and Sunday 24 August 2025, attend and deliver remarks at the National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) and the South African Sports Awards (SASA) scheduled to take place at Sun City Superbowl in the North West Province.

The NACAs, previously known as the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, shine a national spotlight on the creators, innovators, and visionaries who push boundaries and shape our cultural identity. This year’s nominees reflect the rich diversity, imagination, and resilience that define South Africa’s creative sector.

The SASAs seek to recognise the contribution of sports towards social cohesion and unity, and celebrate courage and excellent performance in the field of sports.

Hosted by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, these awards reaffirm Government’s commitment to supporting the development of South Africa’s creative and sports industries.

As a champion of social cohesion and nation building initiatives, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to highlight the importance of sports, arts and culture in shaping South Africa’s national identity, fostering social cohesion, and contributing to economic growth.

Details of the events are as follows:

National Arts and Culture Awards

Date: Friday, 22 August 2025

Time: 20h00

Venue: Sun City Superbowl

South African Sports Awards

Date: Sunday, 24 August 2025

Time: 20h00

Venue: Sun City Superbowl

