Deputy Minister Andries Nel engages with Prince Alfred Hamlet Community on GBVF at a Community Imbizo, 23 Aug

Deputy Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel, will engage with the community of Prince Alfred Hamlet in the Western Cape during a Community Imbizo focused on preventing and combatting Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The event is scheduled for Saturday, 23 August 2025, and is hosted in collaboration with the Cape Winelands Women’s Movement.

The Imbizo aims to raise awareness about the scourge of GBVF, particularly in Prince Alfred Hamlet and surrounding towns, which have recorded high incidences of GBVF over the past two years.

It will also highlight available support services offered by the Department and its partners to victims and survivors of GBVF.

Deputy Minister Nel will deliver the keynote address at the event.

Event details are as follows:

Date : Saturday, 23 August 2025

Time : 09h30

Venue : St Marks Primary School, Reid Street, Prince Alfred Hamlet, Cape Winelands District Municipality, Western Cape Province

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover the engagement. RSVP/Confirmation of attendance: Junior Kotu – 078 457 6484

Media Enquiries:

Terrence Manase – Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 338 6707

#ServiceDeliveryZA