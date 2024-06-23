Enara Health to Present Study on Scaling Obesity Virtual Departments at American Diabetes Association Conference

Enara Health's digital platform optimizes cardiometabolic outcomes with precision pathways for obesity and type II diabeties

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Health, a leader in personalized obesity care, will present its latest study, "Exploring Real-World Outcomes of Virtual Obesity Programs Integrated into Primary Care and Community Practices, With and Without AOM, in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes," at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions. The poster presentation will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

This pioneering study showcases the scalability and accessibility of obesity and diabetes care through virtual departments integrated into primary care and community practices, leveraging mobile and remote patient monitoring tools. The research evaluates the effectiveness of Enara's virtual obesity programs for Type 2 Diabetes patients, focusing on those treated with and without Anti-Obesity Medications (AOM) over 12 months. Participants included adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher and an A1c greater than 6.5, enrolled in an Enara-affiliated digital obesity program before March 1, 2022.

Dr. Rami Bailony, CEO of Enara Health, commented, "These results underscore the scalability and effectiveness of virtual obesity and diabetes care programs. By integrating mobile health and remote patient monitoring tools into primary care, we can significantly improve patient outcomes and make quality care more accessible. This holistic and multidisciplinary approach ensures we address all aspects of obesity and diabetes care, from medication management to lifestyle and behavioral interventions."

This study is part of a larger research effort by Enara Health to explore the impact of digital and comprehensive obesity care programs. Previous findings from Enara have demonstrated that early initiation and increased duration of anti-obesity medications can significantly enhance weight loss outcomes and improve long-term health markers, particularly when integrated into personalized, technology-enabled care models.

Enara Health continues to lead the way in developing data-driven, multidisciplinary approaches to obesity treatment, addressing the complexity of obesity as a medical condition influenced by multiple factors. By combining telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and personalized care, Enara is setting a new standard for obesity and diabetes management in the healthcare industry. Our patient-centric programs focus on continuous monitoring and tailored interventions to sustain long-term health improvements.

About Enara Health:

Enara Health is at the forefront of personalized obesity care, leveraging technology and medical expertise to develop dynamic, data-driven treatment plans. In partnership with primary care and cardiology doctors, Enara Health is building a world class network of clinics that offer insurance-covered obesity care.