ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 21-24) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound I-10 closed

between State Route 51 and US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(June 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange. Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10

near Sky Harbor Airport

closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Detours:

Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure.

Note

:

Some ramps will close as early as 8 p.m. Friday.

For more information visit

:

i10BroadwayCurve.com

.

