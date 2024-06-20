ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 21-24) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be closed and other freeway restrictions are scheduled for improvement projects this weekend (June 21-24). The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange. Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Detours: Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure. Note: Some ramps will close as early as 8 p.m. Friday. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road closed from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 22) for barrier work. Consider exiting at Ray Road.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 24) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) narrowed to one lane at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 24). The southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 will close permanently at 8 p.m. Friday. Detour: Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Broadway or Baseline roads.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (June 21-22) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 24) for pavement improvement project. Detour: Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can use northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to enter southbound I-17.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.