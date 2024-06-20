Whiting Systems and Rain X Join Forces to Revolutionize Large Vehicle Wash Technology
We are thrilled to partner with Rain X and bring their advanced technology to our fleet wash systems”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems, a leading provider of fleet wash systems, has announced a new partnership with Rain X, a renowned manufacturer of automotive care products. This collaboration will bring the best in the business to large vehicle wash technology, with a continued dedication to utilizing nanoplatelet and hydrophobic polymer technology.
The partnership between Whiting Systems and Rain X will result in extreme durability, enhanced gloss, color depth, richness, and shine for large vehicles. This advanced technology will provide adaptive protection against chips, cracks, and dust, ensuring that vehicles maintain a pristine appearance even in the toughest conditions. Additionally, the anti-static formula will repel dust, keeping vehicles cleaner for longer periods of time.
The innovative technology from Rain X will be applied with Whiting Systems' fleet wash systems, Including the Whiting Mono Brush, ensuring optimal use and maximum results. This partnership is a game-changer for the large vehicle wash industry, as it combines the expertise and cutting-edge technology of two industry leaders. Customers can expect a superior wash experience with long-lasting results.
"We are thrilled to partner with Rain X and bring their advanced technology to our fleet wash systems," said Russ Whiting, CEO of Whiting Systems. "Our continued dedication to providing the best for our customers has led us to this collaboration, and we are confident that it will revolutionize the large vehicle wash industry."
The partnership between Whiting Systems and Rain X is set to bring a new level of excellence to large vehicle wash technology. With a focus on durability, protection, and cleanliness, this collaboration is sure to make a significant impact in the industry. Customers can expect to see the benefits of this partnership in the near future.
