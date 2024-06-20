Whiting Systems and Rain X Join Forces to Revolutionize Large Vehicle Wash Technology

Whiting Systems Fleet Wash Partnership with Rain X

Whiting Systems Fleet Wash Partnership with Rain X

Whiting Systems Best Fleet Wash Soap

Autonomous Fleet Wash Soaps

Whiting Systems and Rain X Join Forces to Revolutionize Large Vehicle Wash Technology

We are thrilled to partner with Rain X and bring their advanced technology to our fleet wash systems”
— Russ Whiting
ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems, a leading provider of fleet wash systems, has announced a new partnership with Rain X, a renowned manufacturer of automotive care products. This collaboration will bring the best in the business to large vehicle wash technology, with a continued dedication to utilizing nanoplatelet and hydrophobic polymer technology.

The partnership between Whiting Systems and Rain X will result in extreme durability, enhanced gloss, color depth, richness, and shine for large vehicles. This advanced technology will provide adaptive protection against chips, cracks, and dust, ensuring that vehicles maintain a pristine appearance even in the toughest conditions. Additionally, the anti-static formula will repel dust, keeping vehicles cleaner for longer periods of time.

The innovative technology from Rain X will be applied with Whiting Systems' fleet wash systems, Including the Whiting Mono Brush, ensuring optimal use and maximum results. This partnership is a game-changer for the large vehicle wash industry, as it combines the expertise and cutting-edge technology of two industry leaders. Customers can expect a superior wash experience with long-lasting results.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rain X and bring their advanced technology to our fleet wash systems," said Russ Whiting, CEO of Whiting Systems. "Our continued dedication to providing the best for our customers has led us to this collaboration, and we are confident that it will revolutionize the large vehicle wash industry."

The partnership between Whiting Systems and Rain X is set to bring a new level of excellence to large vehicle wash technology. With a focus on durability, protection, and cleanliness, this collaboration is sure to make a significant impact in the industry. Customers can expect to see the benefits of this partnership in the near future.

Jason Rhoads
Whiting Systems, Inc. - Alexander, AR
+1 8005429031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Whiting Systems and Rain X Join Forces to Revolutionize Large Vehicle Wash Technology

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jason Rhoads
Whiting Systems, Inc. - Alexander, AR
+1 8005429031
Company/Organization
Whiting Systems, Inc. - Alexander, AR
9000 Highway 5 N
Alexander, Arkansas, 72002
United States
+1 800-542-9031
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Whiting Systems, Inc. is the global leader in providing customers the best fleet wash systems and equipment. From our humble beginnings selling pressure washers to manufacturing and servicing large automatic wash systems for buses, trucks, trains, and other large vehicles, we make it our mission to improve the quality of your business by equipping you with tools and support tailored to fit your needs. Additionally, we offer sanitization and disinfectant solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Discover our commercial wash systems and programs, and let us handle the dirty work.

https://www.whitingsystems.com/

More From This Author
Whiting Systems and Rain X Join Forces to Revolutionize Large Vehicle Wash Technology
Whiting Systems continued strong growth with Vice President of Business Development Casey Craft
Whiting System to Begin Manufacturing of Mono Brush: Expanding Portfolio to Include Versa Wash Mono Brush Vehicle Wash
View All Stories From This Author