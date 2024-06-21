CONMEBOL and Legends partner to present the official CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ store
Fans can purchase official CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ merchandise at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami and online at store.copaamerica.com.
We want all our fans to feel the greatness of football/soccer across the Americas, and our partnership with Legends brings us closer to this goal by helping fans get exclusive tournament products.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONMEBOL and global premium experiences company Legends are launching the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ official store, creating a one-stop shop for official tournament-branded products. The store will offer fans worldwide an omnichannel shopping experience, providing access to unique merchandise, apparel, and memorabilia that capture the passion and thrill of the world’s oldest and most exciting national team tournament.
— Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL
With this, fans will be able to champion their favorite teams and players with jerseys, scarves, hats, flags, pennants, pins, and other official CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ products. Merchandise will be available both online at store.copaamerica.com and at Wynwood Marketplace (2250 NW 2nd Ave) in Miami, one of the tournament’s 14 U.S. host cities.
“The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ will be an unprecedented event for us,” commented Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL. “We want all our fans to feel the greatness of football/soccer across the Americas, and our partnership with Legends brings us closer to this goal by helping fans get exclusive tournament products.”
The online store will be shipping globally and offering a 30-day return policy on all orders. The physical store at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami will be open June 20 to July 14 from 4-10pm on weekdays and 12-10pm on weekends.
“We are very happy to partner with CONMEBOL and to serve as the official merchandise provider for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™,” stated Kirta Carroll, president of Legends Global Merchandise. “Our team is designing and producing a wide range of exclusive apparel and novelty items for fans to commemorate this incredible event, whether they are in the stadium or watching from anywhere in the world.”
About CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™
The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 will take place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations have partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it will host 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States.
The current world champion, Argentina, will take the field alongside the U.S. national team and some of the other biggest football/soccer stars in the world in 32 matches across 10 states between June 20 and July 14, 2024.
About Legends
Legends is a global premium experiences company that works with some of the most iconic and innovative brands in sports and entertainment to deliver exceptional live and digital experiences for fans around the world. The company offers its partners a 360-degree service solution platform driven by data and analytics to drive revenue, increase their brand, and execute their vision. Founded in 2008, Legends works with renowned clients in professional sports, college, attractions, entertainment, conventions, and leisure. Legends is an industry leader in the design, planning, and realization of exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. Learn more at https://www.legends.net/.
