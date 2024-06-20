Innovation Challenge Winners Announced; $25,000 in Prizes Awarded Across Three Categories

The Finalists for InsurTech Hartford's Innovation Challenge.

InsurTech Hartford, the premier insurtech community in Hartford, today announced three winners of the competitive InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge Awards

This year, we received many incredible proposals from talented participants around the world, all bringing innovative, game-changing solutions for today and tomorrow." — Stacey Brown, President of InsurTech Hartford

This prestigious event celebrates the pioneering spirit and groundbreaking advancements within the insurance industry.

Finalists and Awards Categories

This year, nine finalists were selected across three categories for prizes sponsored by industry-leading insurance carriers. The winners of each prize were as followed:

● Top Emerging Risk Solution ($10,000 Prize, sponsored by Travelers Insurance): Parachute Insurance - Edwin Campos (Winner)

● Best Health & Safety Solution ($10,000 Prize, sponsored by The Hartford): iGuard Home Solutions - Ken Deering (Winner)

● Best Emerging InsurTech ($5,000 Prize, sponsored by Hartford Steam Boiler and InsurTech Hartford): Wuuii - Ivan O'Neill (Winner)

Andrew Mais, President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Insurance, delivered an inspiring the keynote address. In his remarks, Commissioner Mais stated, "Today I am reminded by the incredible impact that innovation continues to have on our industry. The Connecticut Insurance Department is proud to support and celebrate the transformative ideas that are driving the future of insurance."

“This year, we received many incredible proposals from talented participants around the world, all bringing innovative, game-changing solutions for today and tomorrow,” said Stacey Brown, President of InsurTech Hartford. “The engaging proposals each finalist shared today were carefully evaluated by leading insurance carriers to find the most promising ones.”

InsurTech Hartford congratulations the six “runner up” finalists who presented outstanding proposals across categories:

● Aniline - James Marple

● Monitaur - Anthony Habayeb

● PureSight Technologies - Oz Kornblum

● Floatbot - Jimmy Padia

● Ric Platform Services - Nakita Devlin

● Driver Technologies - Rashid Galadanci

The event was made possible thanks to the support of sponsors Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford Steam Boiler, and the Connecticut Department of Insurance.

As the virtual celebration coincided with Juneteenth, it was recorded and will be rebroadcast and shared for participants who were unable to attend while celebrating and acknowledging this significant and important holiday.

About InsurTech Hartford:

InsurTech Hartford is a thriving community of insurtech innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals dedicated to driving the insurance industry forward through technological innovation. By fostering collaboration and showcasing groundbreaking solutions, InsurTech Hartford aims to create a vibrant future for the insurance industry.