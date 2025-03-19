Worldlink Specialty Launches US UAV Insurance & Agribusiness Product: A Digital-First Solution for Spray Drone Operators

Innovative digital portal/straight through processing empower Part 137 certified operators with tailored, efficient coverag/ streamlined processes for brokers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldlink Specialty, LLC (“WLS”), a leader in niche aviation and aerospace insurance, is proud to announce the launch of its Agriculture UAV insurance product—the first in its new suite of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) offerings. Designed exclusively for Part 137 certified spray drone operators, this product combines industry-leading coverage with the efficiency of our advanced digital portal.

“Agribusinesses and the workers supporting the agriculture industry are an integral part of our economy and society, from the field to the farm to the dinner table,”said John Songin, President and Chief Underwriting Officer at Worldlink Specialty. “Worldlink Specialty is committed to innovating how agricultural operators access specialized insurance. We’re proud that our new Agriculture UAV product is a gamechanger, enabling brokers and policyholders to secure comprehensive coverage quickly and efficiently so they can focus on their operations without delay.”

Tailored specifically for agricultural UAV operations, the new product is backed by an A-rated carrier partner offering agriculture-specific policy wordings. Key coverage features include:

- UAV Physical Damage: Up to $250,000

- Non-Chemical Liability: Up to $10,000,000

- Chemical Liability: Up to $1,000,000 (with custom state-specific limits as required)

- Equipment Coverage: Up to $50,000 in unscheduled (blanket) coverage for essential operating equipment (e.g., batteries, spreaders, charging stations, and generators)

In addition to these core coverages, enhanced endorsements are available to further tailor risk management needs. Brokers are encouraged to use the digital portal to submit applications—benefiting from “straight through processing” and the enhanced relationship management.

This new offering marks the first step in WLS’s broader strategy to expand UAV insurance solutions. By leveraging our digital platform, brokers can bind coverage in minutes rather than days, ensuring rapid protection for spray drone operators across the agricultural sector.

For more information on the Agriculture UAV insurance product and to access the digital portal, contact your Worldlink Specialty representative or email hello@worldlinkspecialty.com.

