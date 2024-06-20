CSP Releases 2024 Top 202 List of the Largest Convenience-Store Chains in the United States
7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey’s General Stores remain the three largest convenience-store chains in the country, though there is movement among the segment.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey’s General Stores remain the three largest convenience-store chains in the country, though there is movement among the segment’s other players. That’s according to the just-released 2024 ranking of the Top 202 c-stores by industry trade publication CSP. The list is the result of hours of calling, counting and collaborating to create the most comprehensive snapshot of the country’s top convenience retailers.
"CSP's Top 202 list of the biggest convenience store chains in 2024 is a comprehensive and invaluable resource, spotlighting industry leaders and offering critical insights into market trends and innovation,” said Abigail Lewis, vice president of content strategy for CSP. This definitive ranking serves as a benchmark, helping to navigate the ever-changing landscape of convenience retail."
The new list shows the top three positions holding steady with 7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey's General Stores leading the industry. After that, ranks begin to shake up as the largest retailers in the channel continue to execute aggressive growth strategies through both new-to-industry store construction and acquisitions.
Here are the Top 10 chains on the latest CSP ranking:
Rank Chain Store count
1 7-Eleven 13,000
2 Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K) 7,146
3 Casey's General Stores 2,639
4 Murphy USA 1,733
5 EG America 1,578
6 GPM Investments 1,543
7 BP America 1,540
8 ExtraMile 1,070
9 QuikTrip 1,041
10 Wawa 1,040
Click here to view the complete 2024 Top 202 list.
CSP's Top 202 report has earned recognition in both SIIA's Jesse H. Neal Awards and ASBPE's Azbee Awards several times over the years. This includes being recognized by the Azbee Awards in the categories of Multi-Platform Package of the Year and Best Web Microsite the recent years. CSP produces a print and online publication dedicated to the c-store industry, as well as related events. It is owned by Informa, a London-based publishing, business intelligence and exhibitions group.
CSP's Top 202 list is based on in-house research and contacts to the largest c-store chains across the U.S. Store counts are based on the total number of c-stores owned and/or franchised by a retailer as of Jan. 1, 2024. The latest industry store count by NACS shows there are 152,396 convenience stores in the United States. A majority, 96,156 units or 63.1% of all convenience stores, are operated by retailers with 10 stores or fewer.
