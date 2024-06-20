Bridge Work in Progress on Interstate 29 Overpass at Exit 1 near Dakota Dunes

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Contact: Gregory Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-661-8621

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. – During the week of Monday, June 10, 2024, bridge work began on the Interstate 29 overpass at exit 1 near Dakota Dunes. Work on the project includes approach pavement replacement, bridge railing modifications, and berm repair for the overpass structure.

Lane closures are being used to move traffic through the work zones. Motorists can expect delays while work is being conducted.

This work is part of a larger project that includes repairs on four additional structures on I-29 at exit 18 near Elk Point. The contractor on the $4.5 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-