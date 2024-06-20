Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,753 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Work in Progress on Interstate 29 Overpass at Exit 1 near Dakota Dunes

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 20, 2024

Contact: Gregory Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-661-8621

 

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. – During the week of Monday, June 10, 2024, bridge work began on the Interstate 29 overpass at exit 1 near Dakota Dunes. Work on the project includes approach pavement replacement, bridge railing modifications, and berm repair for the overpass structure.

Lane closures are being used to move traffic through the work zones. Motorists can expect delays while work is being conducted.

This work is part of a larger project that includes repairs on four additional structures on I-29 at exit 18 near Elk Point. The contractor on the $4.5 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Bridge Work in Progress on Interstate 29 Overpass at Exit 1 near Dakota Dunes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more