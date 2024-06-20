Rebuilding the Quad Cities: Interstate, arterial road projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, June 20 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout region and Illinois





MOLINE - Entering one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in the Quad Cities are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Twelve major projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $44 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Quad Cities and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 12 major projects in the Quad Cities, four were completed this spring, six are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the remaining two are anticipated to begin in 2025 and 2026.

U.S. 67 (Centennial Bridge) over the Mississippi River structure cleaning wrapped up in April.

structure cleaning wrapped up in April. U.S. 67 and Airport Road in Milan pavement patching wrapped up in April on U.S. 67 between Airport Road and Third Avenue and on Airport Road between U.S. 67 and Interstate 280.

pavement patching wrapped up in April on U.S. 67 between Airport Road and Third Avenue and on Airport Road between U.S. 67 and Interstate 280. Airport Road from 52nd and 64th streets in Moline pavement patching was completed in April.

pavement patching was completed in April. I-80 over Mississippi River deck patching was completed in May.

deck patching was completed in May. 31st Avenue from the Centennial Expressway (Illinois 92) to 11th Street (U.S 67) in Rock Island patching and resurfacing began in April. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers. All ramps on Illinois 92 will remain open during the project, which is scheduled to be completed in September.

patching and resurfacing began in April. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers. All ramps on Illinois 92 will remain open during the project, which is scheduled to be completed in September. I-74 from the Big X Interchange to Illinois 81 pavement patching. Work is scheduled to begin in July and expected to conclude in August. There will be lane closures during the project.

pavement patching. Work is scheduled to begin in July and expected to conclude in August. There will be lane closures during the project. Illinois 92 from 115th Street W to Centennial Expressway resurfacing begins in July. There will be daily lane closures during this project, which is scheduled to wrap up in September.

resurfacing begins in July. There will be daily lane closures during this project, which is scheduled to wrap up in September. Illinois 92, 94 and 192 in Rock Island County shoulder repairs will begin in June and scheduled wrap up in August. Expect daytime lane closures.

shoulder repairs will begin in June and scheduled wrap up in August. Expect daytime lane closures. I-80 from the Rock River to U.S. 6 in Henry County patching, resurfacing and bridge repairs. Work is anticipated to start in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated.

patching, resurfacing and bridge repairs. Work is anticipated to start in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated. Illinois 84 in Colona from the Rock River to just north of U.S. 6 reconstruction and intersection improvements at Cleveland Road. The project is anticipated to begin in 2026.

reconstruction and intersection improvements at Cleveland Road. The project is anticipated to begin in 2026. Third Street/104th Street from U.S. 150 in Coal Valley to Mercer County line patching, widening and resurfacing will begin this summer and wrap up in October. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers.

line patching, widening and resurfacing will begin this summer and wrap up in October. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers. Illinois 82 from Illinois 81 in Cambridge to North 700th Avenue patching and resurfacing will begin this summer. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers during the project, which is expected to wrap up this fall.

"We're seeing our tax dollars come back to western Illinois in a very visible way, through the constant road and bridge work being done here," said state Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island). "We have seen tremendous progress upgrading our infrastructure through the Rebuild Illinois program. I appreciate the efforts of IDOT and Gov. Pritzker for making sure our part of the state isn't being left out."





"Investments in our community's infrastructure will bolster long-term economic growth, ease long-distance travel and proactively address public safety concerns," said state Rep. Gregg Johnson (D-Rock Island). "Unsafe roads and bridges present a sustained hazard that local drivers have to deal with regularly. Clearing our community of these hazards is a step forward for accident prevention."





"We are grateful for the investment in Rock Island roadways by the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. "Resurfacing and repairs to portions of Illinois 92 and 31st Avenue will not only improve road safety but will also create local jobs and grow our economy."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in the Quad Cities that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."