ICC Approves City of Galesburg Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a stipulated agreement to install new automated warning devices at the Seminary Street North Wye Track (AAR/DOT #062987E), the Seminary Street South Wye Track (AAR/DOT #062988L), and the S. Chambers Street (AAR/DOT #062989T) crossings in Galesburg.

"Improving our state's existing rail safety infrastructure goes a long way toward reducing collisions and keeping Illinoisians safe alongside train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The ICC recognizes the important role the Grade Crossing Protection Fund plays in helping railroads and local governments complete these critical safety projects."

The combined total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $997,822. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $947,926. BNSF Railway Company will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.

Learn more about the project details in Stipulated Agreement 2330.

