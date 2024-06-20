ICC Approves Marion County Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a stipulated agreement to install new automated warning devices and other public safety improvements at multiple crossing locations across Marion County. Projects at the Edgar Road crossing near Kinmundy (AAR/DOT #295295J), the Laughman Road crossing near Alma (AAR/DOT #295300D), and the West Line Road crossing near Odin (AAR/DOT #295314L) will all receive funding from Illinois' Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF).

"Improving our state's existing rail safety infrastructure goes a long way toward reducing collisions and keeping Illinoisians safe alongside train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The ICC recognizes the important role the Grade Crossing Protection Fund plays in helping railroads and local governments complete these critical safety projects."

The total estimated cost of the signal design and installations at the three crossings is $1,512,762. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $1,437,124. Illinois Central Railway Company will pay the remaining 5 percent of the costs, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.

The total estimated cost to improve the existing highway approaches is $829,000, 100 percent of which will be covered by the GCPF. The respective local Township Road Districts will be responsible for future maintenance costs at the highway approaches.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.

Read Stipulated Agreements 2322, 2324, and 2352 for more information on the projects.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

