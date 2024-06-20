IDOT hosting career fair in Bradley on June 27

BRADLEY - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting a career fair Thursday, June 27, in Bradley. The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quality Inn Bradley- Bourbonnais, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.





Representatives from the offices and bureaus who oversee both technical and administrative support responsibilities will be available to discuss current and upcoming employment opportunities at the various IDOT locations.





Attendees can learn how to apply for state jobs and attend breakout sessions. Partners from Central Management Services will be available to help explain the application process. The Illinois Secretary of State's office will have staff present to answer questions on obtaining a commercial driver's license for positions where one is required.





While a limited number of computers will be available to sign up in the state's electronic job application system, attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop.









The event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended but not required.







