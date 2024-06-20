20 June 2024

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Hungary took place

On June 18, 2024, political consultations were held in Budapest between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Hungary. The Turkmen side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, the Hungarian side - by the Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Adam Stifter.

During the political consultations, a wide range of issues on further strengthening Turkmen-Hungarian relations were discussed. An exchange of views took place on key aspects of the international agenda.

The parties considered ways to increase the volume of trade, economic and investment partnership, improve the legal framework, and implement promising joint projects in the fields of energy, industry and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, a mutual focus on intensifying ties in the educational and cultural spheres was stated.

The parties also noted that they consider political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries as an important component of the interstate dialogue. At the end of the meeting, the importance of continuing the established dialogue for further diversification of fruitful cooperation that meets mutual interests was emphasized.

On the same day, A.Gurbanov met with the Deputy Head of the Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Raymond Jehle. The parties noted the productive cooperation of Turkmenistan with FAO, and outlined promising areas of interaction in the field of synergy between food security and climate change issues.

On June 19, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and the Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Sandor Lezsak.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the state of the Turkmen-Hungarian partnership and prospects for its further development, with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements reached following negotiations between the leaders of the two states, held in 2023. An exchange of views took place on issues of interaction in the UN and other international organizations.

The parties noted that a significant place in relations between both countries is given to interaction in the cultural and educational spheres.

In addition, a mutual focus was stated on intensifying inter-parliamentary contacts that would contribute to the development of friendly relations between the countries.