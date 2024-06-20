20 June 2024

The Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

On June 20, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Ruslan Stoyanov, who presented copies of his credentials.

M.Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agenda of bilateral relations, covering various aspects of interstate interaction, as well as other topical issues of mutual interest.

Speaking about political relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Bulgaria, the parties expressed their mutual intention to increase comprehensive cooperation and readiness to work together to further enhance it. The parties considered issues of further interaction within the UN and other international structures.

The interlocutors placed particular emphasis on the development of trade and economic contacts. Mutual interest was voiced in building up ties in the field of culture, as well as in expanding cooperation in the fields of education and science.